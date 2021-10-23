More than a million letters from Revenue with details about changes to the property tax are landing in homes at the moment.

Homeowners have to revalue their homes and make a submission to the tax authority next month.

It is the first revaluation for the property tax since it was launched in 2013.

Here are five things you must do in relation to the local property tax.

Work out the value of your house

All property owners are required to value your property, with November 1 the set date. If you value it now that will suffice.

Revenue has an indicative valuation tool on its website. Enter your Eircode or address and wave the curser over your home and it will give the Revenue’s estimate of the value.

The letters going to homeowners have an estimated value in them.

A good place to do research is on the Residential Property Price Register (propertypriceregister.ie). The register records all property transactions.

You can get information on property values in your area from newspaper property supplements, local estate agents and property websites such as Daft.ie and MyHome.ie.

You don’t have to have the exact value, but you do need to know what valuation band it is in. Those with one-off homes may need to get them professionally valued.

Revenue says that sheds, home offices, garages, greenhouses, garden rooms, and more than one acre of land (unless it is a farm), will all have to be included.

Select a valuation band

There are different rates for each band, starting at €90 and increasing to a minimum of €2,830 for a house worth more than €1.75m.

Property prices have soared since 2013, but this. does not necessarily mean you will have to pay more tax.

The rate the tax is applied has gone down, and the existing bands were retained but they are now being widened. For example, the €90 rate only covered homes worth up to €100,000 but will now cover homes up to €200,000.

Revenue will accept most valuations as long as they are reasonable.

Submit a return

Revenue may write to you, or contact you through MyAccount.ie or ROS.ie, telling you what you need to do. But if not, you still need to submit a property tax return by November 7.

Your Property ID and PIN will be included in these communications, or you may already have them.

Once you have determined the market value of your property, you should submit your LPT (Local Property Tax) return.

The easiest way to submit your LPT Return is online. You have to submit a new return even if you have been paying property tax for the past few years.





Make arrangements to pay

You do not have to pay by November 7, but you have to indicate which payment method you are opting for.

You can make a single payment in full using a debit or credit card, or through a payment service provider such as An Post or other payment service providers.

You can also opt for what Revenue calls an annual debit instruction. This is a direct debit payment that is taken from your bank account once a year. This payment will be taken from on March 21.

Alternatively, you can opt to spread your payments over 2022, starting in January. The options here are a monthly direct debit, a weekly or monthly cash payments through an approved payment service provider, or a deduction at source from your salary, wages or occupational pension.

Don’t undervalue your home

Revenue said: “If we have a concern about a self-assessed valuation made by a property owner, we will ask the property owner to support his or her valuation with evidence of the information sources on which he or she based that self-assessment.”

Revenue’s helpline is on 01 738 3626.