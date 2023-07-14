Are you on a public hospital waiting list? Find out if your local hospital has reduced queues in the past year

Hospital waiting lists remain high but progress is being made in reducing queues, according to the Department of Health.

Latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund for June show nationally 84,001 people are waiting for inpatient or day case treatment.

Some 25,159 are on a list for a GI scope and 598,228 are in need of a first outpatient appointment.

In an update on progress per hospital compared to this time last year, the department said:

University Hospital Limerick have reduced the number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment by 33pc in the last year, from 43,437 to 28,971.

Croom Orthopaedic Hospital has cut the number of patients waiting for inpatient and day case procedures by 24pc in the last year, from 442 to 334.

St. John's Hospital Limerick have reduced the number of patients waiting over 12 months for a colonoscopy or endoscopy appointment by 100pc in the last year, from 133 to 0.

Mayo University Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an OPD appointment by 56pc in the last year, from 3,135 to 1,371.

Letterkenny University Hospital dropped the number of patients waiting over 12 months for an IPDC procedure by 54pc in the last year, from 908 to 416.

Galway University Hospitals have reduced the number of patients waiting over 13 weeks for a colonoscopy or endoscopy appointment by 61pc in the last year, from 1,309 to 505.

CHI at Temple St have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an OPD appointment by 53pc in the last year, from 3,759 to 1,767.

CHI at Crumlin have reduced the number of patients waiting over 12 months for an IPDC procedure by 10pc in the last year, from 1,019 to 914.

Cork University Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting for an OPD appointment by 6pc in the last year, from 39,286 to 36,774.

University Hospital Kerry have reduced the number of patients waiting for IPDC procedures by 46pc in the last year, from 382 to 205.

Cork University Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting over 13 weeks for a colonoscopy or endoscopy appointment by 78pc in the last year, from 374 to 82.

St. Vincent's University Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an outpatient appointment by 68pc in the last year, from 1,475 to 479.

Our Lady's Hospital Navan have reduced the number of patients waiting for an inpatient or day case procedures by 24pc in the last year, from 922 to 693.

Wexford General Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting for a colonoscopy or endoscopy appointment by 58pc in the last year, from 891 to 370.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda have reduced the number of patients waiting over 18 months for an outpatient appointment by 47pc in the last year, from 214 to 114.

Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown have reduced the number of patients waiting for an inpatient or day case procedure by 29pc in the last year, from 1,372 to 965.

Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting for an outpatient appointment by 5pc in the last year, from 2,980 to 2,842.

Naas General Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting for an inpatient or day case procedure by 52pc in the last year, from 275 to 130.

Naas General Hospital have reduced the number of patients waiting for a colonoscopy or outpatient appointment by 25pc in the last year, from 752 to 563,

The department said 490,689 people on the Active Waiting Lists are waiting longer than the Sláintecare maximum wait times, which is a 1.2pc decrease in comparison to the end of May.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) warned that inaction by the Government to urgently address the root causes of hospital capacity deficits and Consultant shortages will mean the targets set out in its Waiting List Action Plan for 2023 will not be achieved.

It said the latest figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) released today show significant increases in the number of people waiting for care at the midpoint of the Government’s Action Plan.

The €443m plan set out to reduce waiting lists for outpatient, inpatient and day case appointments by 10pc or 69,000 by the end of the year, compared with the number waiting at the start of 2023.

However, six months into 2023 and instead of an expected reduction of around 34,500 people, the latest NTPF figures confirm that 17,165 additional people have in fact been added to these three main waiting lists – a 51,650 shortfall.