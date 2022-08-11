Are these Ireland’s cheapest pints? Guinness, Heineken and Carlsberg at €3.30 and Beamish for €2.90

A Kerry pub that was recently thought to sell Ireland’s cheapest pint of Guinness has been forced to surrender its crown to the Defence Forces.

Helen’s Bar in Kilmackillogue caused a stir on social media earlier this summer when it emerged a pint of plain cost just €3.90 in the pub – and it was believed to be the country’s cheapest pint.

However, records released under Freedom of Information laws have revealed military personnel and their guests can buy pints of Guinness for just €3.30 in 45 bars located in Defence Forces barracks nationwide.

A gin and tonic costs just €3.10 in the barracks boozers, while bottles of Heineken and Budweiser retail for €2.40. Pints of lager sell for as little as €3.10, and shots of Jägermeister set punters back just €1.90.

Sadly, the military bars are not open to the general public but civilians can attend at the invitation of Defence Forces personnel. The bars generated sales of almost €1.5m in 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A gin and tonic costs just €3.10 in the barracks bars, while bottles of Heineken and Budweiser sell for €2.40

The hospitality facilities were previously subsidised by the taxpayer, receiving almost €1m from the Exchequer between 2012 and 2015. However, this practice was discontinued and the bars are now funded from their own profits.

An official price list shows the bars sell pints of Beamish for as little as €2.90, while pints of Budweiser, Heineken or Carlsberg cost €3.30. Carling and Fosters are priced even lower, at €3.10.

Gin and vodka retail for €2 but whiskey and brandy are slightly more expensive, selling for €2.20 and €2.40 respectively. Premium gins like Bombay Sapphire cost €2.30.

The drinks prices were correct as of June.

Read More

Non-alcoholic products are also keenly priced in the army bars. A cup of coffee costs just 70 cent, tea sells for 50c, and patrons can enjoy a bowl of soup for as little as 60c.

The outlets also sell a range of cigars and other tobacco products, as well as snacks, confectionery, and a selection of ribbons and holders for military medals.

In 2019, the network of military watering holes generated profits of €439,607 on sales of €1,480,592, representing a gross margin of 29.7pc. Sales fell to €375,918 in 2020 and €277,384 last year due to the impact of the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Defence Forces said the retail prices for all alcoholic and non-alcoholic goods were adjusted in response to notified price increases from suppliers and following reviews by the Canteen Board.