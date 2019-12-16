Arctic blast has nation dreaming of a white Christmas, but bookies believe it's an outside bet

Despite the frost and ice which left Ireland shivering over the past 48 hours, the bookies judge Ireland's hopes of seeing snow for Christmas as very much an outside bet -and Met Éireann appears to be in agreement.

Paddy Power reckons there is just a 4/1 chance of snow falling on December 25 in Dublin with Dublin Airport being the measuring point.

Met Éireann said that while temperatures would sink to as low as -3C tonight, there would be a reprieve from Wednesday with unsettled weather bringing warmer conditions and rain.

The indications are that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day will see similar conditions.

Accuweather is predicting that Christmas Eve will enjoy the best of the festive weather with spells of sunshine, cloud and temperatures of around 8C.

However, it is forecasting Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day will see unsettled conditions with spells of rain, some of which will be quite heavy, and slightly warmer temperatures of around 9C. Met Éireann forecast that commuters will see another 48 hours of icy morning starts before conditions become milder later this week.

Motorists were urged to drive with care.

"Monday will start cold and frosty across the country with icy stretches," a spokesperson said.

"Further showers will affect the north-west and coastal areas of the west, carrying further east for a time in the afternoon.

"Otherwise there will be a good deal of sunshine with afternoon highs of 3C and 5C.

"The cold conditions continue through to midweek when there'll be a slight temporary reprieve.

"On Monday and Tuesday nights, temperatures will sink to -3C.

"On Wednesday a freshening south-east wind will bring rain in to the south-west by lunchtime, becoming widespread and heavy quickly through the day," they said.

"There will be a rise in temperatures to between 7C and 9C and the night will be frost free.

"Thursday currently looks like being another wet day with widespread frequent heavy showers merging at times to give longer spells of rain.

"The outlook to next weekend is for continued unsettled conditions, although at this point Friday looks like being mainly dry."

Irish Independent