Architects of peace gather in Belfast to mark 25 years of Good Friday Agreement

European Commission president Ursula v on der Leyen will attend a landmark conference in Belfast this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Von der Leyen will be joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British prime minister Rishi Sunak at the three-day event, Agreement 25, at Queen’s University, which will be hosted by former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The event, which begins on Wednesday, will include panel discussions with the architects of the 1998 peace accord, including former British prime minister Tony Blair, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former US president Bill Clinton.

Mr Clinton played a critical role in the negotiations leading up to the signing of the Agreement on April 10, 1998, and has maintained a steady interest in the North.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will take part in discussions throughout the conference, which has been spearheaded by the university’s acting vice-president for external operations, Ryan Feeney.

​The first day will involve reflections on the past and celebrating the achievements of those involved in the Agreement before moving on to two days of “forward-looking discussions”. One of the panel discussions, entitled “Building Bridges”, will be chaired by former President Mary McAleese, while former British prime minister John Major is also likely to attend.

More than 200 schoolchildren will meet the leaders of today and yesterday as part of a partner event with the university focusing on the voice of the next generation and discussing the road map for the next 25 years.

Mrs Clinton, the university’s 11th chancellor and the first female in the role, will pay tribute to female business and civic leaders. She will honour 25 women who have “made a significant contribution to peace” in Northern Ireland, including former Irish President Mary Robinson.

​Other honourees include former Northern Secretary Mo Mowlam and murdered journalist Lyra McKee, who will receive posthumous awards.

They join other notable women including Arlene Foster, Mary McAleese, Eileen Bell, Bairbre de Brún and Eileen Paisley.

Former senator George Mitchell, who chaired the negotiations that led to the Agreement, will attend, despite being treated for leukaemia. The 89-year-old is determined to make the trip to celebrate the political settlement in which he played a key role.

Queen’s missed out on a visit by US president Joe Biden, who instead delivered his keynote speech at Ulster University during his brief visit to the North last week.