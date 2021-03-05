Archdiocese advises parishes not to distribute communion or hold drive-through mass

The Archdiocese of Dublin has advised parishes not to be distributing communion outside of the sacraments allowed under Level 5 restrictions.

It has also outlined that drive-through masses are not permitted as no gatherings of people outdoor or indoors are permitted.

The advice comes after Fr Binoy Matthew, a parish priest in west Dublin, said he ceased administering Holy Communion to up to 150 parishioners at the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Huntstown after Garda intervention.

Read More

"Holy Communion can only be distributed in the church to mourners attending a Funeral Mass, to those celebrating the Sacrament of Marriage and to the essential ministers that make celebration of Mass online possible, (e.g.,Minister of the Word, Sacristan),” the Archdiocese of Dublin said in a statement.

"Under current restrictions, all religious services continue to take place online. In the interest of health and safety priests and parishes ought not to distribute Holy Communion before or after Mass, in or outside churches.

"Drive-in Masses are not permitted as no gatherings of people outdoors or indoors are permitted. Churches remain open for private prayer only. Liturgies and devotions (exposition of the blessed sacrament, rosary, stations of the cross) can take place in closed churches, online only.”

Speaking to Independent.ie, Fr Matthew explained he had given communion to parishioners every week after online mass throughout the pandemic until asked to call a halt by the Gardaí.

They spoke to the priest following a road traffic accident outside Fr Matthew’s church in Blanchardstown three weeks ago, which brought the fire and ambulance services to the scene.

According to Fr Matthew, anyone receiving communion adhered strictly to sanitising and social distancing protocols and came to the church over a two-hour period. “They came through the main body of the church, received communion, and left through a side exit. There was no congregating,” he said.

“It was a way for us to stay in contact with our parishioners and offer them spiritual support.”

However, gardaí told them they were in breach of Covid protocols and they decided not to continue.

Read More

Online Editors