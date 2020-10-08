Archbishops ask to meet Taoiseach in efforts to reopen Mass to public

Ireland’s four Catholic Archbishops have called for a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin to ask him to allow parishioners to return to Mass despite Level Three restrictions.

Under Level Three restrictions religious services have moved online to deter gatherings in churches.

RTÉ news are reporting that Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin, Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary and the Archbishop of Cashel and Emly Kieran O’Reilly have come together to draft a letter on the matter.

They expressed concern about the effects the restrictions are having on parishes and individuals.

While they fully support public health guidelines and the public health authorities, they would like people to have continued access to mass and the sacraments in these challenging times.

The Archbishops wish to "engage constructively with the civil authorities" to ensure that people can continue to gather for Mass and the sacraments," RTÉ News reported.

The letter reads, “these are not simply gatherings of people but profound expressions of who we are as a church” and that the loss of these spiritual supports can be a source of great anxiety and fear to parishioners, and it can have a detrimental effect on their overall health and wellbeing.

The last time four archbishops requested a meeting with the Taoiseach was concerning the abortion referendum and before this it was the visit of Pope Francis.

It appears these restrictions are a significant enough issue that the four Archbishops have unified to request this meeting with the Taoiseach.

