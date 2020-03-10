| 10.1°C Dublin

Archbishop of Dublin signals his potential successor

Significant: Monsignor Ciarán O&rsquo;Carroll, who is Dublin&rsquo;s new Episcopal Vicar for Priests, meeting Pope Francis in 2017 Expand

Significant: Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, who is Dublin’s new Episcopal Vicar for Priests, meeting Pope Francis in 2017

Sarah Mac Donald

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has signalled his potential successor with the appointment of Monsignor Ciarán O'Carroll as Dublin's new Episcopal Vicar for Priests.

Msgr O'Carroll, currently rector of the Irish College in Rome, succeeds Bishop Eamonn Walsh, who retired last year.

The role is central to the governance of the country's largest Catholic diocese, with nearly 200 parishes.