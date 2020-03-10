Archbishop of Dublin signals his potential successor

Significant: Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll, who is Dublin’s new Episcopal Vicar for Priests, meeting Pope Francis in 2017

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has signalled his potential successor with the appointment of Monsignor Ciarán O'Carroll as Dublin's new Episcopal Vicar for Priests.

Msgr O'Carroll, currently rector of the Irish College in Rome, succeeds Bishop Eamonn Walsh, who retired last year.

The role is central to the governance of the country's largest Catholic diocese, with nearly 200 parishes.

The Irish Independent has learned that the appointment will take effect immediately, although Msgr O'Carroll will not return from Rome until after Easter on April 12. The appointment is being viewed as significant, as speculation mounts over who will succeed Dr Martin in Dublin. The archbishop is to submit his resignation to Pope Francis on April 8, when he turns 75. Speaking to the Irish Independent last Christmas, Dr Martin said: "I have no ambitions to hang on to power. If anything, the opposite. We are in a situation in Dublin where we're in a positive mood to move forward." However, he said the decision as to when he would go was up to the Pope. "Pope Francis knows what I think. It is much more difficult for an elderly bishop to make the decisions that have to be made," he said. According to one source, the new appointment paves the way for Msgr O'Carroll to be selected as Dr Martin's successor by giving him a role on the ground in Dublin. From Mount Merrion in Dublin, Msgr O'Carroll studied for the priesthood in Clonliffe College and also at University College Dublin, before undertaking further studies in Rome, graduating from the Angelicum University and the Gregorian University.