Archbishop of Dublin says Communion ban ‘lacks common sense’ while sports events and concerts taking place

The Archbishop of Dublin has said the ban on Communions and Confirmations lacks common sense while bars and restaurants have reopened and sporting events are being held.

As revealed by Independent.ie yesterday, Dr Dermott Farrell has told priests in his diocese that they can proceed with holding the sacraments and noted that the current ban is seen by many as “discriminatory”.

Despite this being against Government public health guidance, Dr Farrell has said the decision whether or not to proceed with the ceremonies is up to individual priests and parishes.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One today, Dr Farrell said: "My preference is that the sacraments be postponed to the autumn, that is my position but what I am also saying is that we have to trust parents.

"Parents know what’s right for themselves and how to protect their health and there's a certain sense there that we can’t trust parents and I think that's very unfair.”

He Farrell added that it “lacks common sense” that sacraments are not allowed go ahead as bars and restaurants are opening and sporting events are going ahead.

"Uniquely, of all the events that are taking place...gatherings in bars, restaurants, sports events, Croke Park at the weekend with 18,000, concerts - I heard the possibility of 70,000 attending Electric Picnic - weddings 100 people can attend, funerals…yet the only gathering that seems to pose any risk is a parent taking their child along to receive a sacrament of Confirmation,” he said.

"That's simply not credible, it lacks common sense and the inconsistency leads to a lack of credibility.”

He further hit out at “a bash in the Merrion Hotel with 50 people” being allowed but not Communions and Confirmations.

When asked what qualifies him and priests to make public health decisions, he said: “Basically what qualifies us is we have Mass every day and there is no evidence I know of to say that anybody within the church receiving Holy Communion or getting Confirmation are getting the virus.”

In his letter to priests, the Archbishop urged them to proceed with the sacraments if they “consider it safe” and suggests “shorter, simpler and smaller ceremonies”.

His letter stated: “If you consider it safe to celebrate the sacraments in this context, it would be prudent to ensure that families confirm their awareness of the public health guidelines regarding household mixing.”

He added: “The format of such ceremonies should be adapted appropriately, as was the case in many parishes last year, with shorter, simpler and smaller ceremonies, which were nonetheless reverent and joyous.”

The Archbishop criticised the Government for failing to engage with church representatives on the matter, describing it as “a matter of profound regret”.

He added: “Understandably, many have been concerned and disappointed that current guidelines restrict celebrations of the sacraments on the apparent grounds that they may lead to family gatherings, which may breach public health guidelines on household mixing.

“This is perplexing, as no such prohibitions are applied to other events, such as sporting or civic events, or other family occasions, such as the celebration of birthdays and anniversaries, or indeed to weddings or funerals.

“Many have concluded that, in the absence of appropriate justification, these guidelines are discriminatory.”

He added that public health protocols must be complied with, where ceremonies proceed.

He said: “Where, nevertheless, parishes are considering holding such celebrations, in consultation with the Parish Pastoral Council and the families concerned, it is important that public health advice and protocols regarding public worship are strictly complied with, not least with regard to gatherings in the church grounds both before and after ceremonies.”