Archbishop meets Health Minister to decry ‘draconian’ law criminalising attendance at Mass

Senior Catholic Church officials went home empty-handed following a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, met the minister on Monday to discuss the Church’s concerns over the imposition of a new Covid-19 statutory instrument that makes it a criminal offence for anyone to lead or attend certain indoor events or gatherings, including religious ceremonies, with the exception of weddings and funerals.

The Archbishop last week called the new law, which carries a fine of €127 and a possible six-month jail sentence upon conviction, “draconian”.

But after arguing that the work of the clergy is “essential” for people of faith, the Mr Donnelly did not offer any compromises, except to say that

"the Statutory Instrument was not intended to single out worship but was designed to regulate indoor and outdoor gatherings that might pose a risk”.

According to a statement from the Catholic Communications office last night, Mr Donnelly also said that “religious worship and spiritual well-being were taken very seriously by Government and consideration would be given to early re-opening of public worship in accordance with public health advice in the coming weeks”.

Officials from Mr Donnelly ‘s office did not respond to requests for comment on the meeting last night.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop said he will be discussing the outcome of the meeting with other archbishops while the Church seeks legal advice on the new law.

During the meeting, he “reiterated the Church’s support for the protection of health, life and for the common good and emphasized the importance of respecting and sustaining people’s spiritual well-being alongside their physical and mental health (during the pandemic)”.

“The Archbishop emphasized that the vital pastoral work of priests and other ministers on the ground should also be respected and deemed essential, rather than subject to penal sanction. Ministers of religion are often on the front line supporting the sick, the bereaved, the isolated and those who are struggling to cope.

"Pastoral ministry and spiritual support, which are so important for people during the time of pandemic, ought not to be confined to a small number of legally acceptable and “regulated activities,” the statement read.

The meeting comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin met religious leaders last week in which he said the resumption of masses and other church services and forms of communal worship is being reviewed by Government.

He added that it was hopeful the resumption of worship in groups may begin on a “phased basis” that will come with restrictions and milestones for further restoration.

