Archbishop hits out at RTÉ over ‘blasphemous’ New Years Eve skit

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland is expressing shock over what he says is a “blasphemous” satirical clip broadcast on RTE’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Show, which he said was mocking and deeply offensive to Christians.

In two tweets this evening Archbishop Eamon Martin called for it to be removed “immediately" from the national broadcaster’s online player.

He said the mock news clip, featuring former news anchor Aengus Mac Grianna and accusing God of rape, must be denounced.

“To broadcast such a deeply offensive clip about God and Our Blessed Mother during the Christmas season on RTE and on the eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God, is insulting to all Catholics and Christians,” Dr Martin said.

"I am shocked that producer/editor of 'NYE Countdown Show'… didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking 'news report' accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill.”

His condemnation was echoed by Fianna Fáil councillor, Micheál Sheehan, from Wexford, who said he has made a complaint to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

He described the mock ‘Waterford Whispers’ news item as “gross and distasteful” and said an apology was needed.

Independent.ie has asked RTE for a response.

In the programme, the former RTE newsreader reported that “God became the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals”. It went on to detailed alleged offenses, which referenced the immaculate conception.

Archbishop Martin’s tweets prompted an outpouring of support for his comments and criticism of RTE.

The New Year’s Eve programme was hosted by Kathryn Thomas and Deirdre O' Kane.

