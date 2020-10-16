Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin claims some anti-mask protesters belong to the same groups who attempted to overturn his car

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has claimed that some anti-mask protestors opposed to Covid health regulations belong to the same groups who attempted to overturn his car when he attended an Islamic gathering in Croke Park in July.

In an online address to the Dublin Council of Churches on Wednesday evening, Dr Martin revealed the shocking incident outside Croke Park, where he had been invited by the Muslim community in Ireland to give an address to mark its celebration of the Festival of Eid.

“Some of those who took part in these anti-mask demonstrations were the same groups that attempted to overturn my car when I attended an Islamic gathering in Croke Park,” he told the other church leaders.

Highlighting the emergence of negative trends in Irish society during the pandemic he said there are “voices out there who do not understand, or do not want to understand, what religious tolerance means in the Ireland of today and that should concern all of us”.

He also noted another trend among some anti-maskers which sought to negate the threat of the Coronavirus under the guise of respecting individual liberties.

Acknowledging that the pandemic had brought specific challenges for Churches, including leaving believers unable to gather for religious services for lengthy periods, Dr Martin nevertheless said that the closing of Churches, especially at crucial moments or to protect vulnerable people, could be justified, but that such measures should be limited to the minimum period necessary.

For Catholics, he stressed, Mass and the Sacraments “are not simply ‘gatherings’ of people, but profound expressions of who we are as a Church. For parishes and individual Catholics, the loss of these spiritual supports can be a source of great anxiety and fear and can have a detrimental impact on their overall health and well-being.”

The church leader said it was important that society remember the contribution that public religious practice makes to the spiritual and personal wellbeing of believers. “Religious leaders can be powerful agents of fostering responsible behaviour,” he stated.

However, he quoted another church leader who had warned that “During the pandemic a certain clericalism emerged. We witnessed a degree of exhibitionism and pietism that has more to do with magic than an expression of true faith”.

Looking to the future, Archbishop Martin said society is facing serious problems of unemployment and that new mental health challenges will emerge and that job losses could lead to suicide across all sectors of society. “Lockdown leads to limited human interaction that then depletes wellbeing.”

