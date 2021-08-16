Archbishop Dermot Farrell says the church needs to reach out to LGBTQ+ community as Catholicism faces a ‘crisis’ 

The leader of the country’s largest Catholic diocese has said the church should reach out to the LGBTQ+ community.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell today said that the catholic church's current model in Ireland is “unsustainable” and that the major decline in the number of people actively practicing their faith is a “crisis”.

He said the church should be going out and meeting people rather than just expecting them to arrive to mass, like talking to students of faith in universities.

"The numbers of priests have dwindled, the number of seminarians has dwindled and that can be traced back to the lack of practice of faith among young people,” the Archbishop of Dublin said on RTÉ Radio One today.

"When you go into your church on a Sunday if you look at the population you would say- ‘well where do you expect the vocations to come from out of that cohort?’

"What we really need to challenge is there is a crisis and crisis always demands creativity.”

When asked if people don’t want to engage with the institution of the church or with the faith of Catholicism itself, Archbishop Farrell said: “I think it’s a bit of both, but it’s certainly a lack of how we understand our faith.

"Prayer connection with God always manifests itself in public prayer and that public prayer is not there at the moment among a large cohort of our younger people.

"But it’s not just about telling people to go to Mass it has to be deeper than that. Maybe you need to go out where the flock is and meet them in different ways.

“If you're not meeting them in church you meet them in university, for example.”

The Archbishop of Dublin said none of this will be “done in an instance” but that the country needs to discover its Christian roots.

He added that the Catholic Church should reach out to the LGBTQ+ community, as they haven’t been welcomed in the past.

“There has to be an outreach to the LGBT community and that certainly is changing in the church,” he said.

"There is an outreach to people of the LGBT community who want to be involved in church life and that’s a welcome change, it wasn’t in the past a welcoming place so we do need to do that.”