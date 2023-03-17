Archbishop Dermot Farrell rebukes those who ‘stir up hostility’ against immigrants in St Patrick’s Day message

Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin has rebuked those who “stir up hostility” against immigrants making their home in Ireland in his message for St Patrick’s Day.

The claim of some behind recent anti-immigrant protests that “they are motivated by a desire to defend our Christian heritage” is “nothing more than a lie,” Dr Farrell said.

The leader of the country’s largest diocese said that apart from the fact that many immigrants and refugees profess and practice “a deep Christian faith”, exclusion of the stranger is a denial of a central value of faith.

“It behoves us then not to forget the Irish emigration story when we consider how to welcome the many thousands who have recently come to seek opportunity and refuge in our midst,” he said.

Speaking in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral on the national feast day, Dr Farrell said the Christian community is called to “reflect the Irish tradition of welcome to the stranger, just as the children of this land for generations hoped for a similar welcome in their day”.

The language of hate must never become normalised or acceptable or the labelling of individuals and communities with “stereotypes that dehumanise and alienate,” he stressed.

Dr Farrell appealed to people not to turn a blind eye to discrimination or to let those determined to spread fear and hatred through lies and distortion go unchallenged.

Acknowledging that there are challenges to be faced, he noted that in his own diocese, more than one in six were born outside Ireland. Describing this as “an astounding statistic” he said, “Rapid population growth and past policy choices have put extreme pressure on housing and other vital services.”

“Our way of organising things can make it difficult to move quickly to avert a crisis. There are those who have long waited for their needs to be met and they have real concerns that they may lose out further as others come to live in this society.”

Describing Ireland as “a generous country” he added, “we are a people who can rise to the challenge of welcome.”

People of faith, he said, have a responsibility to encourage politicians and civic leaders to do better to deliver the infrastructure and services which “all in our communities so urgently require.”

They must also encourage policies that address the root causes of much of the global migration, such as unfair economic strategies and unsustainable exploitation of the planet.

Reminding people of the Irish emigrant story he said, “Their going was a silent grief borne by their families. While their lives abroad often did fulfil their hopes, for many emigration brought hardship and disappointment.”

Those who have come to Ireland have brought their gifts and talents to the country’s health services, technology sector, service industries, as well as the professions and trades. “Just like the Irish abroad, they have brought their expertise and hard work, and many are key members of our communities. Their presence in our parishes brings new life.”