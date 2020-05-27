Archaeologists searching for remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell say unearthing of 'big strong man' was not Irish rebel

Spanish archaeologists searching for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell thought they had finally found him after they unearthed a “big and strong man” in his believed resting place.

However, their hopes were dashed when they cleared away four centuries of dust and clay and found the mystery man had all ten toes.

The Irish rebel hero's dying wish in September 1602 was to be buried in the Chapel of Wonders at a Franciscan monastery in Valladolid in northwest Spain.

His wish was granted and he received a heroes burial in a plot generally reserved for noblemen, Earls and bishops.

Expand Close Digging deep: Excavation for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell in a Valladolid street. Photos: Cultura y Turismo Valladolid / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Digging deep: Excavation for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell in a Valladolid street. Photos: Cultura y Turismo Valladolid

However, the monastery itself and the burial chambers were lost during a period of civil and religious upheaval around the 18th century.

Historian Dr Hiram Morgan, of University College Cork, revealed the loss of Red Hugh’s two big toes to frostbite after he escaped his British captors could be the defining clue in identifying his remains.

Now in its second week, an excavation to recover both his remains and possibly the original coffin of explorer Christopher Columbus has taken a fascinating twist.

By late afternoon on Wednesday, archaeologists had uncovered 12 intact skeletons and believe they may be at the brink of a crypt most likely to contain Red Hugh’s remains.

Carlos Burgos, the communication manager for the excavation project explained why the excavation team thought they finally had Big Hugh.

“This morning we are looking at the big body of a man, quite strong but he had the feet complete. So it wasn’t him. Everybody knows the story of the toes here.

“Today we have altogether 12 bodies and all of them are in very good condition.

“We are at the entrance of the Chapel of Marvels, the place where the archaeologists know where the body of Christopher Columbus and Red Hugh was buried.

“It’s the greatest story.

“The area where they were buried was for very important people. It was for very high-level people, very important noble people- Earls and bishops, people of that kind.”

While hopes of finding Red Hugh in the coming days are high the way forward is not simple Burgos explained.

“It is difficult to get inside the chapel because the building that was built a few centuries after in that area has destroyed a part of it.

“Another thing the archaeologists were trying to find is if there is a crypt under the area where all the bodies are appearing. We want to pass through this and go further into the chapel.

“We think if there are the remains of Red Hugh he will be further inside.

“We are not sure, we can’t say for 100 % Red Hugh is going to appear but we are trying our best to know.

“We don’t think he is in the bodies we have now. But, everything that is appearing so far is important and of that time the 14th, 15th and even 17th century.

“There has appeared a woman with a rosary. It is incredible. And another thing that has appeared is a coin of Philip II the King of Spain at that time.

“So everybody here is very excited. We are happy to hear from Ireland and that they are interested in our work.”

O'Donnell, one of the masterminds of the Nine Years' War against the English from 1593 to 1603, died after he fled to Spain to appeal for renewed help from King Philip II in fighting their shared enemy.

Dr Morgan also said that if the remains turned out to be those of O'Donnell, it could bring answers to the mystery surrounding his death or possible murder.

Along with his father-in-law Hugh O'Neill, the Earl of Tyrone, Red Hugh led arguably one of Ireland's most successful rebellions against the English. But he died in Spain aged 29 while trying to secure a second wave of support from the Spanish.

It is believed he contracted an infection, although it has been claimed he was poisoned by British spy James Blake, a merchant sailor from Galway.

Blake claimed that he had assassinated Red Hugh on behalf of the Governor of Munster, George Carew.

But Dr Morgan said it was considered Blake claimed this just to "get some kind of benefit from Red Hugh's death".

"He claimed he poisoned him, but there is no proof of that really," he said.

Online Editors