April was drier than normal as highest temperature of the year so far recorded

If you thought April was drier than normal, then you would be right.

Just 30pc of normal April rain fell nationally, according to the latest figures from Met Éireann.

It comes as the highest temperature of the year to date was also recorded last month. That reading of 21.2C was made at Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry on April 1.

By contrast, the lowest air temperature, a chilly -8.2C was recorded at both Dunsany, Co Meath and Mullingar in Co Westmeath on Saturday 9 January. That was their coldest January day since 2010.

Up to 27 April, some 93pc of normal rain fall has fallen nationally so far this year.

Keith Lambkin, senior climatologist at Met Éireann told Independent.ie that work is ongoing on establishing 'climate normals” with new figures due out before the end of the year.

"If a weather forecaster is on television tonight and they say that it is hotter than normal or wetter than normal, ‘normal’ has a very scientific meaning in climate terms. It is the average of all the weather that we have got over the last three to four decades.

"In this case, in Ireland, we will average up all the weather, all the temperatures, all the rainfall, sunshine and so from from 1981 to 2010.

"So if we are saying in Dublin, it was wetter than normal, what we mean is if you take all the rain that would have fallen between 1981 and 2010, and average that out, that is what we would normally expect."

"Every ten years, you update what you mean by ‘normal', you update those numbers.”

Met services around the world will be updating and reprocessing this data. “What we will call normal by the end of this year, will actually be different to what we are calling normal now.”

Mr Lambkin said: "We are working on that as an internal project at the moment. This is core work within Met Éireann. Virtually every Met service in the world are doing this internally.”

"Part of the work we do is we generate these normals all the way back to the beginning of the last century. If we looked at what was considered the normal temperature from 1900 to 1930, if we consider what was the normal temperature then to what is the normal temperature in Ireland now, there is a difference of about a full degree between those two normals.

"Again we would expect that to change slightly as the new normals come in.”