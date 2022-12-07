Apprentice Boys distances itself from ‘lone individual’ in Soldier F T-shirt at Derry parade

The Apprentice Boys of Derry has sought to distance itself from a man pictured wearing a T-shirt in support of Soldier F at a parade in the city.

The leaders of the Ulster Unionist Party and the SDLP were among those to condemn the incident which happened during the annual Lundy march on Saturday.

But organisers insist the man snapped wearing the garment — emblazoned with the words “Stand with Soldier F — No Apologies, No Surrender” — was not associated with the event in any official capacity.

“This was a very successful day and was attended by thousands of people who behaved impeccably,” a spokesperson said.

“This was an individual unconnected with the Apprentice Boys and obviously we can’t be held responsible.”

It is understood the man was denied entry to a hotel bar due to his choice of attire.

Police who were in the area at the time became aware of the commotion and intervened.

“Officers spoke with the man and advised the material/wording could lead to a potential breach of the peace,” the PSNI previously confirmed.

“The matter was subsequently resolved.”

An image of the man sparked outrage when it began circulating on social media over the weekend.

Doug Beattie slammed his behaviour which he claimed was completely unnecessary.

“There are some people who go out of their way to be hurtful and spiteful,” he tweeted.

“There is simply no need for this.”

Former Parachute Regiment member Soldier F is currently being prosecuted for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday in 1972 when 14 civil rights demonstrators were shot dead by the Army.

A spokesperson for the Apprentice Boys refused to comment on the choice of attire claiming it would only distract from what was “an overwhelmingly successful” event.

“It would only be pouring oil on troubled waters,” he added.

“This was nothing to do with the parade and we don’t want to create more tension. The day was an enormous success.”

Thousands of people participated in the parade to commemorate the 13 apprentices who locked the walled city’s gates against the approaching army of the Catholic King James II in December 1688.

More than 10,000 lives were lost over 105 days.

Saturday’s event culminated with the burning of an effigy of former governor of Derry Lt Col Robert Lundy, better known as Lundy the Traitor — a hated figure among unionists because of his offer to surrender to the Jacobite army.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood expressed disappointment following the Saturday’s incident.

“The people of Derry have led the way in accommodating the Apprentice Boys parades,” he tweeted. “It’s not been easy and has meant all sides have had to stretch themselves.

“This nonsense is deliberately offensive and has no place in our city.”

The PSNI has confirmed there were no significant issues arising from the parade and said police received no reports regarding any stalls selling offensive material or sectarian chanting at the event.