| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Apply online: New high-tech system to track roll-out of new Covid vaccine in Ireland

Taskforce’s plan is due today

Professor Brian MacCraith will deliver the report on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out today. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Professor Brian MacCraith will deliver the report on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out today. Photo: Damien Eagers

Professor Brian MacCraith will deliver the report on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out today. Photo: Damien Eagers

Professor Brian MacCraith will deliver the report on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out today. Photo: Damien Eagers

Eilish O’Regan and Senan Molony

People will self-register online to get the Covid-19 jab under plans for a new high-tech system which the HSE is purchasing for the country’s biggest-ever vaccination roll out .

A top-level taskforce, chaired by Professor Brian MacCraith, will today deliver to Government the massive plan to bring the vaccine to the people from January onwards. The success of the programme is seen as crucial in ending the restrictions imposed under the current pandemic.

HSE chief Paul Reid expects to conclude a deal with technology companies to install a system to allow people who want the vaccine to self-register, book a jab, and provide crucial data on monitoring and tracking who is being immunised.

Privacy