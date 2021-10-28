| 14.6°C Dublin

Application for Garth Brooks’s five-night Croke Park dream sparks over 120 submissions

Country star wants series of concerts, but locals have mixed feelings

Garth Brooks in 2015. Photo: Getty Expand

Country music mega-star Garth Brooks clearly has friends in high places after some of Ireland’s most influential representative bodies expressed their support for his dream of playing five nights in Croke Park.

Public opinion appears to have turned more in the 59-year-old’s favour since the 2014 ‘Garthgate’ fiasco and Covid-19 decimated the live entertainment industry.

One-third of all submissions to Dublin City Council (DCC) about his proposed concerts were positive and urged the planning authority to green-light the gigs.

