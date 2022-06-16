Appeals for caution on waterways ahead of sunny weekend

As Ireland prepares for some of the best weather of the year, Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and the RNLI have issued a joint appeal calling for caution at waterways nationwide.

The appeal aims to reduce summer drownings and comes as figures released for National Water Safety Awareness Week show that 79 people drowned in 2021 and a total of 1,108 drowned in the last ten years, an average of nine every month.

“79 people drowned in 2021, three more than in 2020 and although this is well below the annual average of 111 drownings every year over the last decade, it is still a tragic unnecessary loss of life and a significant public health issue,” Roger Sweeney, CEO at Water Safety Ireland said.

“Drownings can happen quickly and silently and warmer weather sometimes lulls people into a false sense of security, however waterways are still quite cool which affects the muscles needed to swim safely back to shore. Swim at lifeguarded waterways or in designated bathing areas that are known to be safe and have ring buoys present.

“Stay within your depth, supervise children closely and never use inflatable toys on open water as you can be swept from shore in an instant,” Mr Sweeney said.

Mr Sweeney said alcohol is a factor in a third of all drownings and should “never be consumed before any aquatic activity as it can lead to someone overestimating their ability and underestimating the risks”.

The pandemic sparked increased interest in aquatic activities and the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, the Community Rescue Boats have been busier than usual as a result.

“With the weather improving and more people going in or on the water, it is important to take some basic steps to stay safe while having fun,” Kevin Rahill, RNLI Water Safety Lead said.

“If you are going swimming, try to avoid going alone and make sure you are visible at all times by wearing a brightly coloured swim cap. Use a tow float and carry a suitable means of communication such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch and a whistle.

“Go prepared by checking the weather forecast and tide times, tell someone where you are going and what time you will be back, and importantly, what to do if you do not arrive back on time. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard,” Mr Rahill said.

Swimmers and those partaking in other activities around water this weekend are advised to: Swim at Lifeguarded waterways only; Swim within your depth; Watch out for submerged hidden hazards and unexpected depths; Supervise children closely and never use inflatable toys in open water.

Those planning on fishing or boating this weekend, are encouraged to wear a lifejacket when boating or angling and make sure that it is fitted with a crotch strap; carry a VHF radio, and as a back up, have a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, and if you see someone in difficulty or think they are in trouble use Marine VHF CH 16 or, call 112/ 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.