Appeal to help brave Adam secure his dream home

A volunteer group has launched an appeal to help convert an old cottage for an autistic Tipperary boy who is non-verbal and has sensory problems.

The big-hearted volunteers want to help the family of Adam Lawrence (7) who are trying to convert the dilapidated cottage into a home adapted to his special requirements.

Adam currently lives with his parents Patrick and Anne Marie along with sisters Leah and Michaela in a mobile home between Rossmore and Upperchurch, not far from Cashel.

They had bought the old cottage with the aim of converting it into Adam's dream home,

However, the family found themselves overwhelmed by the scale of the refurbishment involved to bring it up to living standard.

Adam's father, Patrick, is his full-time carer and his mother, Anne Marie works as a carer in a nursing home in Cashel.

Local volunteers dubbed 'Adam's Home Team' - who have already helped other vulnerable families with housing needs - launched an appeal to raise €28,000 towards the cost of materials.

"Adam is a warm and loving child with a smile that would melt your heart," an appeal organiser explained.

"We are a group of ordinary people who have come together in the last year or so to help out people just like ourselves who just may need a helping hand."

"We are all volunteers with big hearts who just want to help. We don't have any funding of any kind and rely totally on the goodness of others. We have helped a couple families out already, one family in Limerick and one in Tipperary."

Each volunteer has a construction skill set which they volunteer to the project.

They were astonished when almost €15,000 was raised in the first few days of the appeal.

Patrick said his family were totally overwhelmed by the support.

“We ran into problem after problem – there was no insulation in the floor, it was damp and a mess really. A lot of money to do it up,” he told TippFM.

“We had to strip back the cottage that was there to the bare bones and put in new foundations. They’re going to build us a new home – they’ve just blown us away really, the (entire) community of Clonoulty, Rossmore and Upperchurch."

The GoFundMe page for A Home for Adam can be found here https://ie.gofundme.com/f/a-home-for-adam-2021

Online Editors