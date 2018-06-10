Appeal made for missing 16-year-old in Co Offaly

The young girl has been missing since Saturday, June 9 2018 and was last seen at approximately 2pm near her home on Hillside Drive, Birr.

She was last seen wearing dark clothing and is described as being 5’ 5’’ in height, medium build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardai have asked that anyone who has seen Victoria or has any information in relation to her whereabouts to contact them in Birr at 0579169711, or on the Garda Confidential line on 1800666111.