Appeal launched to trace movements of missing Giedre Raguckaite (29)

An appeal has been launched for information on the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite who was last seen in May of this year.

Ms Raguckaite's disappearance has been upgraded to a murder investigation by gardaí.

Now Crimestoppers have launched a further appeal for information in a bid to trace the movements of the 29-year-old Lithuanian national.

She was last seen in the company of two men in the Laytown area of Co Meath.

She has not been in contact with anyone since that date which is out of character.

A spokesperson for Crimestoppers said: "She was not reported missing until August 22, 2018.

"The Gardai have now upgraded this case to a murder investigation.

"Giedre is female, Lithuanian, 29 years old. She is 1.67 meters in height with green eyes and blonde shoulder length hair and thin build.

"She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans."

Giedre Raguckaite was last seen in Co Meath but has not made contact with anyone since.

Garda inquiries revealed that Gierdre last spoke with her father Arunas Raguckas, a 58-year-old widower who lives in Kaunas, Lietuva, Lithuania, on May 29 at 6.35pm, and that was the last contact she had with her family.

She has two older sisters, Gintare Raguckaite, who lives in Italy and Zavile Raguckaite who resides in Cyprus.

She was last seen at a house in Beach Grove in Laytown at 11pm.

Gardai are concerned at the condition she was in when she was taken into the house and they believe she was unconscious.

Speaking today, Detective Inspector Martin Beggy, Dundalk Garda Station said: “We are very concerned about Giedre, she has been missing since 29th May of this year and she has not made contact with anyone.

"She was last seen with two males in Laytown, Co. Meath. This is now considered a murder investigation. I would appeal to anyone who knows what happened to Giedre to come forward, do you know where she stayed since her last accommodation on 23rd May, 2018.

"Giedre’s family are living in Lithuania and are very anxious to know what happed to their daughter and their sister.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation.

“If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Online Editors