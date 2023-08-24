Appeal issued as family ‘concerned for wellbeing’ of man missing from Cork

John Keaveney has been missing from Cork city since early Monday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in finding a man who went missing in Wilton in Cork city on Monday.

John Keaveney (43) was last seen in the McCurtain Street area of Cork city early Monday morning.

A source close to the family told Independent.ie that John, who suffers from epilepsy, was in hospital from Friday after having a seizure before being discharged on Sunday.

It is understood the Dublin native was in Cork on holiday when he went missing.

He is described as being 5ft9in in height, of slim build, with brown eyes and a bald head.

John was last seen wearing a pair of navy trousers, a grey Umbro hoodie with the Irish soccer logo and white runners.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.