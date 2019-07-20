Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Mulhuddart Village, Dublin on Thursday morning.

Appeal for witnesses to 'hit-and-run' after cyclist (50) hospitalised with serious injuries

A man, aged 50, was seriously injured when the bicycle he was travelling on collided with a vehicle on Blanchardstown Road South at approximately 9.50am.

The vehicle, described as being a saloon and blue in colour, continued driving in the direction of Mulhuddart Village following the collision.

The cyclist was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, that are not believed to be life threatening.

Gardaí report a number of vehicles stopped to assist the cyclist and an ambulance attended the scene.

They are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward as well as anyone who stopped to provide assistance.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am, particularly motorists with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Blanchardstown on 01 6667008 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

