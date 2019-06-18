GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision and the attempted hijacking of a car.

Appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run and attempted hijacking in Dublin

The incident occurred shortly before 9pm last night at a collision involving two cars on Cookstown Way in Tallaght, Dublin.

One of the cars involved came to a stop having crashed into a bollard, the driver then fled the scene on foot before attempting to hijack a car at knife point a short distance away at Watergate Estate, Tallaght.

Significant damage was caused to the other car involved in the collision but it's understood the driver, a woman aged in her 30s, escaped injury.

A garda spokesman said: "Local detectives and Armed Support Unit (ASU) members were alerted to both incidents and during a follow up operation located a man armed with a knife at nearby Rosebank Estate.

"As Gardaí attempted to approach the man he inflicted a number of knife wounds to himself. Non-lethal force options were used by ASU members to apprehend the individual safely."

Gardaí administered first-aid to the man before rushing him to Tallaght Hospital, where he is continuing to recover. His injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000 or the Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors