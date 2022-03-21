Appeal for teen left with spinal injuries after freak mountain bike accident

A SPECIAL appeal has been launched for a Cork teenager who suffered a serious spinal injury during a freak mountain biking accident.

Oisín O’Connor (14) is now reliant on a wheelchair after the accident last year which required him to be treated at first Crumlin Children's Hospital and now the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

The teen from Kealkill in west Cork was competing in a mountain bike event on September 25 last when he suffered the freak accident.

Afterwards, it was diagnosed that Oisín had suffered a serious spinal injury.

Rory Doody, secretary of the fundraising committee, explained they wanted to do something to help the sports-obsessed teen.

“Oisín is totally sports mad. He played GAA with St Colums, a skillful player who also excelled on the rugby field with Bantry Bay RFC and on the basketball court with Coláiste Phobail Bheanntraí," he said.

"Being the youngest of five boys, sport has given Oisín a competitive nature and the will to succeed.

“Following the accident Oisín spent five months in Crumlin Children’s Hospital with both parents Marie and Wesley at his bedside.

"Oisín has now progressed to the care of Dún Laoghaire National Rehabilitation Hospital. The next stage will be to get Oisín home to west Cork permanently.”

However, because of Oisín's mobility needs, his family home will have to be converted to better suit him and his ongoing recovery.

"The family home needs to be extended and modified to support Oisín’s long term recovery. Funds are also needed for ongoing rehabilitation and equipment costs to ensure a full and independent life,” Mr Doody said.

"All funds will be gratefully received and the support will go towards giving Oisín the best fighting chance for optimising his recovery."

While there have been exceptionally difficult days, brave Oisín has continued to smile through the pain, work through the discomfort and adjust to his new circumstances, all the while his eyes shine bright with hope and determination.

His motivation has been getting well enough to return to west Cork.

Oisin’s family have now set up a GoFundMe page and all funds raised will go directly to his recovery journey and any remaining funds will stay in trust for his future needs.