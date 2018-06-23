Appeal for teen (16) missing from hospital where he is a patient
Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing teenager who was last seen in Kilkenny's St Luke's Hospital.
Damien Cullen (16) was last seen yesterday in the hospital where he is a patient.
Damien is described as 5'6'', thin build with short brown hair.
When last seen he was wearing an orange tee-shirt, wine coloured hoody, grey track suit bottoms and black runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors