News Irish News

Saturday 23 June 2018

Appeal for teen (16) missing from hospital where he is a patient

Missing: Damien Cullen
Missing: Damien Cullen
Denise Calnan

Denise Calnan

Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing teenager who was last seen in Kilkenny's St Luke's Hospital.

Damien Cullen (16) was last seen yesterday in the hospital where he is a patient.

Damien is described as 5'6'', thin build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing an orange tee-shirt, wine coloured hoody, grey track suit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News