| 10.1°C Dublin

Appeal for relatives to come forward after Roscommon man dies in UK

John Joseph Gill Expand

Close

John Joseph Gill

John Joseph Gill

John Joseph Gill

Paul Hyland

An appeal has been launched for the relatives or friends of deceased Irish man to come forward.

Birmingham City Council has launched the appeal following the death of Roscommon native John Joseph Gill who died on November 25. 

It is not known at this time what part of Roscommon Mr Gill was from, however officials from the city of Birmingham has said he was one of nine siblings and a father of four. 

Mr Gill was born on August 31, 1936, and was 86 at the time of his death. 

"Very sadly contact has been lost to his family, friends and neighbours,” a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said.

"Birmingham City Council are currently seeking John’s relatives. If you have any information, please contact Birmingham City Council at Julie.lodge@birmingham.gov.uk. 

The appeal from the the city council has been shared widely on social media and it has been carried a number of Roscommon and west of Ireland based charity organisations.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Roscommon news

Most Watched

Privacy