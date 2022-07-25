Appeal for possible missing person after empty canoe washes ashore off Lough Neagh

An empty canoe washed up at a fishery on Toomebridge on Sunday. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue

An empty canoe washed up at a fishery on Toomebridge on Sunday. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue

Emergency services are appealing for information after an empty canoe washed ashore off Lough Neagh on Sunday afternoon.

Both the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the Lough Neagh Rescue service issued public statements in relation to a potential missing person on Sunday evening.

Lough Neagh is the largest lake on the island of Ireland. It has shores in five out of the six northern counties.

The alert was raised after the canoe was found in Antrim.

Read More

"Lifeboats have been tasked to search for a possible missing person after this canoe had been located at the fishery in Toomebridge,” said Lough Neagh Rescue, a voluntary organisation which is headquartered in Ardboe.

Expand Close An empty canoe washed up at a fishery on Toomebridge on Sunday. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An empty canoe washed up at a fishery on Toomebridge on Sunday. Credit: Lough Neagh Rescue

"Do you know who owns this canoe? Please contact the coastguard if you have any information.”

The PSNI in Mid Ulster added: “If you have any information please phone 101 reference Serial 1579 of 24.07.2022 or if an emergency 999.”