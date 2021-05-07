Appeal for passengers to travel off-peak as public transport increases capacity from Monday

Transport authorities have appealed for people to travel off peak if possible as public transport capacity increase to 50pc on Monday.

From Monday May 10, the government’s reopening plan will begin and restrictions on public transport will be eased. Inter-county travel will be allowed, and an increased demand for public transport is expected.

The relaxing of restrictions is part of the government’s new public health measures announced on April 29 and will allow more people to travel on buses, trains and trams.

From Monday, all operators will be providing full timetables, and increasing sitting and standing capacity from 25 to 50pc.

With the expected influx of people travelling, the National Transport Authority (NTA) is asking people to travel at off-peak times, avoid crowded services, and continue to wear face masks on public transport and continue to work from home if possible.

The NTA said from Monday it is expecting trains, buses and tram services to be busier than ever since the beginning of the pandemic, and is urging people to be cautious and realistic with travel.

Particular caution should be taken around peak travel times, when students are travelling to school, or during peak commuting hours. The NTA are advising those who can work from home to continue doing so, or walk and cycle where possible.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said: “The easing of restrictions will enable us to carry more passengers and we believe that looking beyond the Covid pandemic, public transport has a crucial role to play in the recovery of our society and economy.

“For now, the increase of capacity to 50pc is welcome, and means that as the economy opens up and as greater numbers return to the workplace and start moving around, public transport will be an option for more people.

“But we will continue to be realistic and to exercise caution. It’s more important than ever that people continue to follow the public health advice as we gradually re-open our economy and roll out the vaccine programme”, she said.

Although public transport services will increase, the demand is also due to increase, and operators will have enhanced sanitising routines on services. This will include sanitising frequently touched surfaces on board and more cleaning at depots and stations.

“Full social distancing will not always be possible, which is why passengers’ continued co-operation in wearing a face covering on board public transport is more important than ever,” said Ms Graham.

“We’re asking customers to comply with signage on board vehicles, and to leave windows open where possible.

“And if you’re on a busy service, be mindful of the more vulnerable customer whose need for a seat may be greater than yours.”