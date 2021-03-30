Appeal for missing woman Paula Murphy (51) last seen in Phibsborough  

Dublin woman Paula Murphy has gone missing, and Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information on her location.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51 year old Paula Murphy, who was last seen in the Phibsborough area of Dublin, on Saturday, March 27.

She is described as being 5’9” (180cm), of medium build with brown eyes and long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black bubble jacket, grey jeans and a green bag.

Anyone with information on Paula’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

Irish Independent