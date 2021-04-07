Appeal for missing Dublin man Joseph Davis (48), last seen on Sunday

A Dublin man, Joseph Davis, has gone missing and the Gardaí are appealing to the public for any information on his whereabouts.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 48 year old Joseph Davis, who is missing from his home on Navan Road, Dublin 7.

Joseph was last seen leaving his home on Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021, at approximately 1.30pm.

He is described as being 5’9” (180cm), of slim build with blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a green hoodie, beige boots, blue jeans and a navy cap.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda Station.

Irish Independent