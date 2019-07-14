Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in tracing a man last seen on July 4.

Gardaí have appealed for the public's assistance in tracing a man last seen on July 4.

Appeal for missing Dublin man (29) last seen 10 days ago

Peter McDonnell (29) was reported missing on July 8.

He was last seen on July 4 on Mespil Road, Dublin 4.

Peter is described as being 5'9" tall of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Peter was last wearing.

Anyone who has seen Peter or has information on his whereabout is urged to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01-6669200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors