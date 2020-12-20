Appeal for information on teenager (19) missing in Wicklow

Simon Harris has made a Twitter appeal to find a teenager missing from his constituency.

The higher education minister and Wicklow TD, tweeted: “Need your help! Roeanne is missing since yesterday.

“She is 19 and on the Autistic Spectrum. Please spread the word far and wide.”

Minister Harris tweeted a photograph of the young woman, Roeanne Ahmed, missing since yesterday.

The teenager was last seen at 6am after leaving her home in Wicklow town. She is 5ft 8ins.

Gardai have asked for anyone with information to contact Wicklow Garda Station on: 0404 67 107.

Twitter users sent best wishes that the young woman would soon be found.

Online Editors