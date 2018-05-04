Appeal for information after 11-year-old injured in hit-and-run

The incident occurred on the Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford at around 3.15pm on May 2.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.

It is believed the vehicle involved is a black jeep/suv type vehicle, gardaí said.

"Anyone in the area at this time, who may have dash cam footage, or anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact Gardaí at Edgesworthstown Garda Station, on 043 71002 or any Garda Station," a garda spokesman said.