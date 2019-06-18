GARDAI are appealing for help in tracing a missing 17 year old boy.

Appeal for information about teenage boy missing for almost a week

Daniel Murphy has been missing from his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork since, June 12.

Daniel was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline at around 7.40pm last Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’4’’ in height, of slight build, has blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he may have been wearing a black puffa type jacket and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120 The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

