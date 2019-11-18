Appeal for information about missing teenage girl

GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for two days.

Christine Green (15) was last seen in The Square, Tallaght on Saturday.

A garda spokeswoman said: "She is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of broad build, with blue/green eyes. Christine’s hair is blonde and dyed with light blue tips. When last seen she was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black jeans and black runners."

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is urged to contact Gardaí in Ronanstown on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

