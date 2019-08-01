Appeal for information about missing man

An Garda Síochána are seeking assistance from the public in their search for a missing man.

John Kinsella (25) has been missing from the Enniscorthy area of Wexford since Tuesday, July 30.

It is believed he may be travelling in a red Toyota Corolla with the registration 07-TS-2851.

John Kinsella is described as being 6'2", with brown hair and a slim build with blue/green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a blue hoody, blue jacket, blue jeans and a navy t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.

