Appeal for homes for adorable kittens as animal shelter at full capacity

The ISPCA is urging animal lovers to consider adopting a cat or kitten as it has been inundated with rescue felines.

The charity’s National Animal Centre in Longford is now caring for 68 cats and kittens while another 19 are awaiting homes at the ISPCA’s Animal Rehabilitation Centre in Donegal.

The Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow in Co Cork is also looking to find homes for four adorable kittens.

The appeal comes after an inspector with the charity recently removed ten kittens from a property in Co Wicklow where the adult cats were breeding out of control.

The ISPCA is appealing for new homes for cats and kittens. Pictured: Prudence The ISPCA is appealing for new homes for cats and kittens. Pictured: Bryony

“Although the kittens were in reasonably good health, they were quite timid. Once in ISPCA care, they were assessed by a vet, treated for parasites, vaccinated and received veterinary treatment for any illnesses. When they are old enough, they will be neutered or spayed before being responsibly rehomed,” according to an ISPCA spokesperson.

Meanwhile, ISPCA Centre Manager Hugh O’Toole said: “Cat overpopulation is a serious animal welfare concern and we are currently caring for 68 cats and kittens at our National Animal Centre. Some cats and kittens are being treated for various ailments in our isolation unit which is now full to capacity, with a waiting list of more cats and kittens to be admitted,” he said.

“Once they receive the veterinary all-clear, they will be moved from isolation to our main cattery when they are ready for adoption. Anyone thinking of getting a cat or kitten, please get in touch. We’re are open to visitors Wednesdays to Sundays from 11:30am to 4pm where you can come in and meet the many animals in our care”

The charity is also reminding people that all of the cats and kittens that come into its care are fully vaccinated and treated for any parasites. They are also litter-trained and neutered or spayed in exchange for an adoption donation of €60 to cover veterinary costs.

