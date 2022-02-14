Appeal for home for Dogs Trust Ireland’s cutest couple: ‘Finn and Willow bring out the best in each other’

This Valentine’s Day, Dogs Trust Ireland are appealing for a home for two-year-old Finn and one-year-old Willow. The Collie cross breeds arrived separately into the charity’s care, but quickly became the best of friends. Dogs Trust Ireland are hoping to see them adopted together. Picture: Fran Veale

Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has appealed for a home for its ‘cutest couple’, who have collectively spent 35 months in their care.

Dogs Trust Ireland is searching for a home for Collie crossbreeds Finn and Willow.

Affectionately called ‘Fillow’ by staff, two-year-old Finn and one-year-old Willow arrived at the charity separately but quickly became the best of friends.

The charity said both dogs have had difficult starts in life, at just two weeks old, Willow and her siblings were abandoned in a bucket but thankfully a passer-by took them to Dogs Trust where they were hand reared by staff.

“Willow can be quite worried by noises and unfamiliar people, but Finn helps give her the confidence she needs to be a happy and trusting lady,” a charity spokesperson said.

“Similarly for Finn, he is a sensitive soul who finds comfort with his ‘girlfriend’ Willow. Their unbreakable bond helps them both overcome their fears.”

Despite the charity’s best efforts to get the adorable duo noticed on social media with their adorable antics, the pair remain overlooked.

The head of communications at Dogs Trust Ireland said Willow and Finn have both overcome so much in their short lives.

Ciara Murran said: “They are fearful, but together they bring out the best in each other. They are what we call ‘UnderDogs’, dogs that will need that extra time, love and care to settle into a home.”

“Our Valentine’s wish is that someone’s heart is big enough to love and adopt these two very special dogs,” she said.

The assistant operations manager said the charity is seeing more and more dogs who are fearful of “normal, everyday things”.

Sandra Ruddell said: “Certain noises can upset Finn and Willow which is why we are searching for a quiet home for them.”

“A home with few visitors and a secure back-garden would be perfect for this pair. They are such loving dogs who just need time and space to feel comfortable before showering you with gratitude and love,” she said.

Ms Ruddell urged people to contact Dogs Trust Ireland if they can offer a home to a dog that has spent much of its life in care.

“We have lots of UnderDogs, just like Finn and Willow, who are looking for their perfect home too. It can be challenging at times, but so rewarding to see a dog who was previously scared, overcome their fear and start to let their personality shine through,” she said.

“If you think you might be able to offer a home to a long-term dog, please contact us.”

Dogs Trust considers dogs in their care as UnderDogs if they have spent six months or more searching for their forever home.

The dedicated team in Dogs Trust never gives up on their quest to find each dog their perfect home so, the charity is appealing for extra special adopters.



