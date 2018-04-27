News Irish News

Friday 27 April 2018

Appeal for help tracing teen boy missing for almost two weeks

Noel Mackin (18) was last seen on April 15
Independent.ie Newsdesk

GARDAÍ have issued a public appeal for help tracing the whereabouts of an 18-year-old missing for almost two weeks.

Noel Mackin is missing from his home in Killgowan, Co Monaghan since 1.30pm on April 15.

He is described as being six foot, of slight build with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured hoody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station at (047) 77200 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors

