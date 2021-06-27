| 11.8°C Dublin

Appeal for help in tracing missing Limerick man Ian Lynch (32)

Ian Lynch (32) from Castleconnell was last seen in Newport, Tipperary, on Friday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Ian Lynch (32) from Castleconnell was last seen in Newport, Tipperary, on Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing 32-year-old Ian Lynch.

Ian is from the Castleconnell area of Limerick but was last seen in the Newport area of Tipperary at approximately 6:30pm yesterday evening, Friday, June 25.

Ian is described as being 5’ 7” in height, of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen, Ian was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a wine-coloured polo shirt and a hi-vis sleeveless jacket and pink crocs.

Anyone who can assist Gardaí in locating Ian is asked to contact Castleconnell Garda station on 061 337 105, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


