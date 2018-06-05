A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help care for more than 100 animals who are reportedly "malnourished" and "require extensive vet care".

A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help care for more than 100 animals who are reportedly "malnourished" and "require extensive vet care".

Appeal for funds to care for over 100 animals removed from petting farm

The Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are appealing for donations following the removal of the animals from a petting farm that was forced to close.

When the organisation gained access to the site on June 1, they claimed that many of the animals were suffering from "malnutrition, dehydration and heavy parasite burdens" following the spell of good weather over the Bank Holiday weekend. The petting farm belonged to Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant in Dundalk and was located beside the pub

After Fitzpatrick's closed down on May 28, many of the animals from the farm without a home. Louth SPCA removed the majority of the animals on Friday but some animals remain at the property near Jenkinstown.

"The water provided to these animals was unsuitable for drinking, for example the water in the budgie enclosure had a dead and decomposing chick laying in it," the charity said on their fundraising page. "Some animals are showing signs of neurological conditions which will require extensive vet care to diagnose and treat, where possible."

Shetland ponies, peacocks, lovebirds and other assorted doves are just some of the animals rescued from the petting farm. According to the animal charity, a snowy owl that was recovered from the farm is showing neurological symptoms that suggest it may have received "major head trauma or consumed a poisoned mouse".

Louth SPCA are seeking help from the public for donations to help the animals that require urgent veterinary attention.

"Thankfully, due to the hard work of Louth SPCA, most of these animals have found safe places in which they can embark on their road to recovery," they said.

"Some animals remain at the property and will need continued care at the location until foster or permanent homes can be found." In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Fitzpatrick's Bar & Restaurant said that the animals received sufficient care when the bar was open.

"We know people have concerns about the animals while we were in charge of Fitzpatrick’s, as they were looked after on a daily basis and fed and watered twice a day. "On Monday when the bank closed Fitzpatrick’s, our staff and ourselves didn’t even have the chance to get our personal belongings as we were asked to leave the premises. The people who took charge of the restaurant also took responsibility of the animals.

"We had regular checks from an animal department and they were always happy with the set-up we had, and they were always happy with the petting farm." Donations can be made to the Louth SPCA fundraising page here: https://www.gofundme.com/louth-spca

Online Editors