Appeal for Dubliners to keep fighting 'dangerous enemy'

The leaders of Dublin's four local authorities along with Lord Mayor Hazel Chu have issued a joint appeal for people to redouble their efforts in the fight against Covid-19.

Described as a "call to arms", they were joined in the new initiative which took the form of an open letter by An Garda Síochána and the Director of Public Health for HSE East, Dr Deirdre Mulholland. All the participating bodies signed the letter at an event outside the Mansion House on Dawson Street, where there was a fresh appeal for members of the public to keep taking personal responsibility for their actions.

This is the latest attempt to get the capital down from Level 3 to Level 1 in the Government's Living with Covid plan. Separately, there will be a radio campaign aimed at 15- to 34-year-olds in a bid to encourage them to alter their patterns of behaviour. The open letter states that the disease "shows no respect for your age, gender, for who you are or where you live".

"We have got to view it as a dangerous enemy and work together to stop it sweeping through our communities and affected the lives of our loved-ones, neighbours, colleagues and friends," it reads.

Mayor Chu said she feels people have become fatigued with the restrictions, as opposed to complacent.

"I think an air of exhaustion has set in," she said.

"A lot of people have said people are complacent or not playing their part, but I've seen Dubliners in the last eight months playing their part, above and beyond.

"We're asking them to keep it going, and it is hard."

