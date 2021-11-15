| 10.1°C Dublin

Appeal for Dublin girl (15) missing since last Thursday

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing a Dublin girl who has been missing from her home since last Thursday.

Sarah Manning (15) went missing from her home in Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on November 11 at about 11.30am.

Sarah is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has long brown hair and green eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, Sarah was wearing blue jeans, a black puffer jacket and black runners, gardaí said.

Anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

