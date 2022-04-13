‘Appalling start to the year’ – road deaths in 2022 almost double last year

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton has described the increase in road deaths as “deeply concerning". Picture via Collins

Fifty people have lost their lives on Irish roads so far in 2022, almost double the fatalities at this point last year, Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have said.

There were 27 road deaths to this date in 2021, according to the garda statistics.

Ireland is potentially on course to have the most deaths on its roads in over a decade after an “appalling start to the year”, Sam Waide, chief executive of the RSA, said.

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton called the increase in road deaths “deeply concerning” and said Ireland must reverse this trend, particularly over the “high-risk Easter Bank Holiday weekend”.

"As drivers, we have a responsibility to slow down, to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, never to use our phones or drive while tired, and always to ensure that everyone in our vehicle wears their seatbelt,” Ms Naughton said.

The RSA and An Garda Síochána this morning launched an Easter road safety appeal, urging all road users to slow down, always wear seatbelts and to never drive while under the influence or impaired or distracted in any way.

Gardaí are reminding people that it is illegal to use their mobile phone while driving as distracted driving continues to be a leading cause of accidents.

There will also be a focus on drug driving across this weekend, Gardaí said. There were over 3,300 arrests for drug driving in 2021, and there were 768 such arrests in the first three months of 2022.

Analysis by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety (MBRS) shows that cannabis and cocaine remain the most detected drugs in drivers on Irish roads.

In 2021, 57pc of specimens tested for drugs contained cannabis, 31pc contained cocaine and 14pc were found to have benzodiazepines.

Meanwhile, Mr Waide said an average of 15 people have been killed each month on the roads to date this year.

“If we continue on this path, we could end up losing 180 lives this year. Ireland is in danger of having the highest number of road fatalities in a decade. If we all act now and improve our behaviour on the road, collectively we can avoid this preventable loss of life.

"There is a focus on drug driving over the Easter Bank Holiday. Driving under the influence of drugs can seriously affect a driver’s motor skills, and ability to control a motor vehicle on the road.

"If you are detected drug driving you will face a court appearance and if found guilty, a minimum driving disqualification of one year. Ask yourself, is it worth the risk? Losing your licence and possibly your job,” Mr Waide said.

Gardaí will focus on the detection of speeding, drink/drug driving, non-wearing of seat-belts and using a mobile phone while driving.

Checkpoints will be established throughout the country this weekend to test drivers for alcohol and drugs.

Drug driving remains a “significant and growing risk to road safety” in Ireland, Professor Denis Cusack, Director of Medical Bureau of Road Safety said.

“Intoxicated drug driving causes crashes, injuries, ruined lives and deaths. Our analysis shows there was a 39pc rise in blood and urine specimens being forwarded for drug testing in 2020 compared to the previous year 2019. That high level of detection continued in 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022,” Prof Cusack said.

New drug testing will also be rolled out later this year by gardaí, which will expand the number of drugs that can be detected in drivers.

Cannabis and cocaine remain the most commonly detected drug amongst Irish drivers. Benzodiazepines also continue to be found in significant numbers of drivers.

The RSA and participating Applegreen service stations will provide free cups of coffee to drivers to help combat driver fatigue from 2-8pm on Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18.

Four people died and eight were seriously injured over the Easter bank holiday last year.