Gardaí are investigating suspected criminal activity after a fire took place at the construction site of a new library in Tallaght in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are investigating suspected criminal activity after a fire took place at the construction site of a new library in Tallaght in Dublin on Sunday evening.

'Appalling behaviour' – locals in shock as gardaí investigate fire at site of new library in Tallaght

Two fire brigades attended the scene at approximately 9.30pm and several vehicles and portable cabins were damaged.

A number of calls were made by concerned residents as smoke was visible in the bright sky “for miles”, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

It is understood that the building, which is in its skeletal stage, remains mostly undamaged.

“It’s absolutely appalling that people could go out on a summer’s evening and vandalise and destroy something that would benefit the entire community,” said local Councillor Mick Duff.

“I cannot fathom the logic.”

Explosions could be heard from within the construction site as the fire engulfed a part of the site where petrol tanks and machinery were stored.

“It’s thousands of Euro worth of damage to property,” Councillor Duff added.

“Could you imagine the terror with the explosions on a quiet Sunday evening in a residential area.

“The site is in the heart of the community, it’s beside the church, the community centre and a nursing home is nearby," he said.

There have been no arrests or injuries reported and investigations are ongoing.

A new Castletymon Library is being built at the site, which was due to open at the end of this year or early next year.

“It scares me to think what would have happened if the building was almost at completion and the damage it would have suffered then,” Councillor Duff said.

However, this is not the first time that Tallaght has been shaken to its core following a fire.

A local drug treatment centre was badly damaged following a fire last November.

“It’s a deliberate mission to destroy something that will do good and advance the community,” Councillor Duff said.

Online Editors