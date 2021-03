In an article written by Tommy Conlon and published on Sunday, 21 March, we made various statements about Robbie Keane and his relationship with the FAI. We accept that the article was inaccurate in a number of respects and we regret those errors. There is no suggestion that there was anything improper or untoward about Mr Keane’s arrangements with the FAI. We apologise to Mr Keane and regret any distress caused to him and his family.

Sunday Independent