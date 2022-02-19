Apology - Mr John Hennessy

In article published on 15 February , 2022 about proceedings at the Disclosures Tribunal we incorrectly stated that John Hennessy, solicitor, had accompanied Baiba Saulite to a Dublin airport hotel on an occasion where it was said that she met with a Garda sergeant and prepared a victim impact statement.

Mr Hennessy was never present at any such meeting and did not otherwise have any hand, act or part to play in the preparation of such a statement. We apologise to Mr Hennessy for the error and the upset caused.